Dundee United striker faces 16-game ban

The incident occurred in Tuesday's Scottish League Cup loss to Inverness in which the 21-year-old was sent off for his involvement in an all-in brawl.

Ciftci was later reported by the officials for excessive misconduct for allegedly 'seizing' Gavin Harris, the assistant referee.

The former Turkish Under-19 international, who also faces a count of violent conduct for the claim that he grabbed an Inverness player by the face could be banned for up to 16 matches if found guilty of the charges.

United appealed his red card before the Scottish Football Association issued the two disciplinary notices, with the club having until November 7 to respond to the charges.

Speaking immediately after the game, United boss Jackie McNamara said: "It stemmed from (Dundee United's) Gary Mackay-Steven taking one in the side of the face (from Inverness skipper Richie Foran).

"I thought it was a foul and I thought the assistant referee had seen it as well.

"But he decided to do nothing about it and suddenly everything else breaks loose at that moment."

Ciftci, who has had previous stints at Portsmouth, Kayserispor and NAC Breda, signed a two-year deal with United in July and has seven goals in 13 appearances this season.