Dunfermline boost survival bid with win over Hamilton

Ryan Dow scored the only goal of the game as bottom club Dunfermline boosted their Scottish Championship survival hopes with victory at home to Hamilton.

The Pars started brightly, with Matthew Todd forcing goalkeeper Joe Hilton into an early save.

Dow had already had a couple of half-chances when he opened the scoring after 32 minutes.

Hilton kept out a Lewis McCann header but Dow was alert to turn in the loose ball from close range.

Dow had an effort cleared off the line in the early stages of the second half, while at the other end Owain Fon Williams denied Andy Ryan but chances were at a premium after that as Dunfermline held out comfortably.