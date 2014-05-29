Durm grateful for Germany experience

Durm is part of Joachim Low's 26-man initial party, despite having never featured for the senior side before.

The 22-year-old is grateful for the experience and will not be downhearted if he is one of three players to be trimmed from the selection before Germany travel to Brazil.

"I'm not thinking about the World Cup at the moment," he is quoted as saying on the Bundesliga official website. "Right now I still don’t know where this journey is going to take me and I’m simply trying to make the most of the time I’m spending with the national team.

"I'm trying to give it my best every day.”

Dortmund team-mate Roman Weidenfeller believes Durm has every chance of making the final 23.

"I don’t think Erik is here just to make up the numbers," said Dortmund goalkeeper Weidenfeller. "He exudes a fresh sense of confidence and has proven that he doesn't flinch in the face of big names."