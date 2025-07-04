How to watch Germany vs Poland: Live streams for Euro 2025 group match
Germany vs Poland is the opening game for both teams at the major tournament
Watch Germany vs Poland and see one of the favourites in Germany get their tournament underway at Euro 2025, with free live streams available globally.
The game will see Germany and Poland kick off their Euro 2025 campaigns.
Germany are amongst the favourites, while Poland will be involved in their first-ever Euros.
The fixture will kick-off at 20.00pm BST / 15.00pm ET on Friday 4 July.
Read on to find out how to watch Germany vs Poland live streams from anywhere.
Watch Germany vs Poland in the UK
Germany vs Poland will be televised by broadcaster ITV.
The game will go out on ITV 1 and on their streaming platform ITVX, starting at 20.00pm BST on July 4.
ITV is a free service for those in the UK with a TV licence.
Watch Germany vs Poland from anywhere
Out of the country right now? You don't have to miss the game. The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.
Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.
FourFourTwo’s colleagues at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.
Germany vs Poland preview
Germany will be the favourites to win this match as eight-time winners of the Euros.
Poland on the other hand have never competed in a Euros before.
The German team will not underestimate their opponents though, especially after being eliminated from the group stage of the World Cup in 2023
In FourFourTwo's opinion the game will end in a 4-0 Germany win.
Sarah joined the FourFourTwo team in September 2024 in a freelance role. She also writes for The Guardian, BBC and Rugby World where she specialises in women's football and rugby. Sarah has a bachelors degree in English and a master's in newspaper journalism.
