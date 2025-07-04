How to watch Germany vs Poland: Live streams for Euro 2025 group match

Germany are amongst the favourites to win

Watch Germany vs Poland and see one of the favourites in Germany get their tournament underway at Euro 2025, with free live streams available globally.

The game will see Germany and Poland kick off their Euro 2025 campaigns.

Germany are amongst the favourites, while Poland will be involved in their first-ever Euros.

The fixture will kick-off at 20.00pm BST / 15.00pm ET on Friday 4 July.

Read on to find out how to watch Germany vs Poland live streams from anywhere.

Watch Germany vs Poland in the UK

Germany vs Poland will be televised by broadcaster ITV.

The game will go out on ITV 1 and on their streaming platform ITVX, starting at 20.00pm BST on July 4.

ITV is a free service for those in the UK with a TV licence.

Germany vs Poland preview

Ewa Pajor is Poland's key player (Image credit: Getty Images)

Germany will be the favourites to win this match as eight-time winners of the Euros.

Poland on the other hand have never competed in a Euros before.

The German team will not underestimate their opponents though, especially after being eliminated from the group stage of the World Cup in 2023

In FourFourTwo's opinion the game will end in a 4-0 Germany win.