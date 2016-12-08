Dybala delighted with Juventus return
Juventus attacker Paulo Dybala has voiced his delight with his return to action after a six-week spell on the sidelines due to injury.
Paulo Dybala was over the moon with his return from injury in Juventus' 2-0 Champions League win over Dinamo Zagreb on Wednesday.
The Argentina international last featured for Juventus in the 1-0 Serie A defeat to AC Milan on October 22 following a spell on the sidelines with a thigh injury.
But Dybala came off the bench for the final 10 minutes of the match against Dinamo and he was delighted to make his long-awaited comeback.
"I could not wait to get back out there," Dybala told the club's official website.
"Training is just not the same as playing a match. I felt ready for it as I have been putting a lot of intensity into my training.
"I might not have 90 minutes in me yet but I am match fit. I had felt no issues in the last few days and I felt none out there on Wednesday either."
Dybala's return gives Massimiliano Allegri more options up front and the 23-year-old is ready to play wherever he is needed.
"I do not know where I will play," he added.
"I just know that I can slot in anywhere in attack: centre forward, second striker or even in the hole.
"I am happy playing anywhere."
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.