Dybala happy to repay Allegri faith

Juventus striker Paulo Dybala did not feel his impressive display against Atalanta proved a point over his playing time this season, stating he has always had the backing of coach Massimiliano Allegri.

Dybala scored one and assisted another in Sunday's 2-0 win at the Juventus Stadium as the champions found their goalscoring touch after back-to-back goalless stalemates with Inter and Borussia Monchengladbach.

Juve boss Allegri had come in for criticism for not using the former Palermo man enough this season, but after the game the 21-year-old told Mediaset Premium: "I talk to my team-mates and don't read what is written in the newspapers. I’d like to thank the fans for their affection.

"I'm happy, we put in a great performance and kept the ball throughout. It's a deserved victory.

"I've got the full backing of my boss and team-mates. When I play I always give everything I’ve got."

Allegri was angered by Juve's decisions in the final third during the midweek Champions League draw with Monchengladbach but, having returned to winning ways, was pleased with what he saw on Sunday.

"It was a good game from the lads, we kept a clean sheet and played some decent stuff in patches," he said.

"Dybala must operate between the lines. He's young and needs to improve but has what it takes to be a top player."