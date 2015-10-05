Dybala: Juventus must improve defensively

Paulo Dybala has stressed that Juventus must improve defensively if they are to be successful this campaign.

The reigning Serie A champions recorded a 3-1 win over Bologna on Sunday as goals from Alvaro Morata, Dybala and Sami Khedira cancelled out Anthony Mounier's opening goal.

Nevertheless, Dybala was not impressed with his side's start to the clash and has urged his team-mates to step up their game.

"We need to continue working hard because we can't keep conceding from our opponents' first attempt on goal," the Argentine attacker told reporters.

"We responded strongly and quickly found the equaliser. In the second half we put in a convincing performance without giving Bologna a way back into the contest."

Dybala converted a spot-kick to take his Serie A tally for the season to three in six games, yet he was quick to stress that it does not matter who scores, so long as Juventus win.

"It was the coach's choice to let me stand up and take it," he said.

"There's a great togetherness in this group. We simply want to win, it doesn't matter who scores."