Dybala, Marchisio out of Bayern clash

Juventus duo Claudio Marchisio and Paulo Dybala will miss the Champions League last-16 second leg with Bayern Munich due to injury.

Dybala left training early on Monday and tests have confirmed he has picked up a calf problem, ruling him out of the game with Pep Guardiola's side.

Juventus stated his condition will be monitored ahead of the weekend's derby with Torino.

Midfielder Marchisio also damaged a calf muscle in his left leg and will be sidelined for 20 days, the Serie A champions confirmed.

Juve are already without defensive duo Martin Caceres and Giorgio Chiellini, as well as former Bayern striker Mario Mandzukic for the trip to the Allianz Arena.

The first leg in Turin finished 2-2.