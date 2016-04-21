Dybala not the new Del Piero - Allegri

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri has stressed that Paulo Dybala is not the heir to club legend Alessandro Del Piero.

Del Piero is Juve's record appearance-maker and goalscorer after a glittering 19-year association with the club that yielded six Serie A titles and one Champions League.

Dybala's superb debut season in Turin has led to comparisons being made with World Cup-winner Del Piero.

But, speaking after the Argentinian striker scored twice in Juve's 3-0 win over Lazio on Wednesday, Allegri said: "Dybala is not the new Del Piero. They have different characteristics.

"Paulo is the glue between midfield and attack. He is different than Del Piero.

"Paulo has improved a lot this season. I expected him to perform like this. He is a clever guy who has clear objectives. He plays quite far away from the goal and has grown a lot.

"He has to follow his own path. He has improved a lot this season and he must keep on developing next term."

Dybala has scored 16 Serie A goals this season, a total bettered only by his compatriot and Napoli star Gonzalo Higuain.