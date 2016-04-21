Dybala not the new Del Piero - Allegri
Massimiliano Allegri feels Paulo Dybala should not be compared to Juventus legend Alessandro Del Piero
Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri has stressed that Paulo Dybala is not the heir to club legend Alessandro Del Piero.
Del Piero is Juve's record appearance-maker and goalscorer after a glittering 19-year association with the club that yielded six Serie A titles and one Champions League.
Dybala's superb debut season in Turin has led to comparisons being made with World Cup-winner Del Piero.
But, speaking after the Argentinian striker scored twice in Juve's 3-0 win over Lazio on Wednesday, Allegri said: "Dybala is not the new Del Piero. They have different characteristics.
"Paulo is the glue between midfield and attack. He is different than Del Piero.
"Paulo has improved a lot this season. I expected him to perform like this. He is a clever guy who has clear objectives. He plays quite far away from the goal and has grown a lot.
"He has to follow his own path. He has improved a lot this season and he must keep on developing next term."
Dybala has scored 16 Serie A goals this season, a total bettered only by his compatriot and Napoli star Gonzalo Higuain.
