Dyche determined to build for the future at Burnley

Sean Dyche has moved to ease fears among Burnley fans that he could leave Turf Moor by insisting that he is already plotting another promotion push for next season.

A 1-0 win at Hull City last Saturday was not enough to stop Burnley slipping back into the Championship after one year in the Premier League.

Dyche, in charge since 2012 and widely respected for his achievements at Burnley, was asked immediately about his future after the club's relegation was confirmed and gave a cryptic answer, as he said: "There'll be a time to think about the bigger picture."

But the Burnley boss has put the record straight as he prepares for the side's final home game of the season against Stoke City on Saturday.

"We are planning in the summer and beyond that into next season," said Dyche, who is likely to see talisman Danny Ings leave in the close-season when his current contract expires.

"I am the manager and a custodian of the football club and it will move forward and I will move forward with it."