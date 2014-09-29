Dyche keen to emulate West Brom example

After battling to three straight goalless draws, the Premier League newcomers were given a harsh lesson on Sunday as Saido Berahino bagged a brace in between Craig Dawson and Graham Dorrans goals.

However, Dyche highlighted how Albion have climbed up the table with back-to-back wins over Tottenham and his team since being booed off when losing at home to Everton as he looks ahead to next weekend's trip to Leicester City.

"Credit to West Brom, because there has been a few question marks about them and they've turned it around quickly," said Dyche on his club website. "They got that performance last week at Tottenham and a 1-0 win, now this.

"There have been question marks here about us and we've got to respond. If you get results, then they can quickly build into more results."

Burnley were rocked by injuries to midfield trio David Jones (thigh), Dean Marney (tight hamstring) and Matt Taylor (Achilles), but Dyche refused to use that as an excuse.

"We have a squad, we've built a squad because we needed it and now you can see why," he added. "We want those players to come in and affect the game but that didn't quite work.

"Of course, they're three main midfielders for us but, as I suggest, the performance level, the energy level and the feel of the group wasn't quite there and we need to learn from it.

"We've only had that once at Swansea when we looked super unsure of ourselves and we didn't deliver, it's as simple as that."