Dyche laments below-par Burnley

Sean Dyche felt Burnley played into West Brom's hands as they were on the wrong end of another Hawthorns hammering on Monday.

Just as on their last visit in 2014, the Clarets went down 4-0, with Matt Phillips, James Morrison, Darren Fletcher and Salomon Rondon on target for the rampant hosts.

Dyche, whose side have taken just one point from five games on the road this season, conceded the display had been a long way short of expectations, with Burnley having held on a for a battling draw in their last away trip, to Manchester United.

"We were miles off it. They were better in all departments. You can't play like that against good sides," he told Sky Sports.

"We just got drunk on keeping the ball and playing in front of them and that is what they want you to do so they can counter-attack.

"We got sucked into it – even though we had told the players what to expect.

"We have good points on the board, but you have to build on what you are doing at home and take that on the road. I think some of that is a mentality thing – to play with more belief."

Dyche suffered a serious injury at The Hawthorns at the start of his career and says he has not enjoyed any subsequent visit.

"This has never been a good ground for me," he added. "I broke my leg here when I was 17 and it’s never gone my way since."

The result leaves Burnley 12th ahead of Saturday's visit of title-chasing Manchester City.