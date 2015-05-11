Dyche: No regrets over transfer policy

Burnley manager Sean Dyche says he has "no regrets" over the way the club conducted their transfer business ahead of this season.

Dyche guided Burnley to second in the Championship at the end of 2013-14 and they were many people's favourites to drop straight back down.

Relegation was confirmed on Saturday despite a 1-0 win at fellow Premier League strugglers Hull City and some have questioned Burnley's decision not to spend big in the transfer market.

The likes of Matt Taylor, Steven Reid and George Boyd all arrived at Turf Moor with minimal fees spent, but the additions could not save Burnley from losing their top-flight status.

"I don't have any regrets. If there are any decisions go against you, you only hope they will balance out over the season," he said.

"There was a collective decision made about the spending and a lot is made of that.

"It just wasn't a market that was needing an extra £2million or £3million. It is a market that has jumped up to £7million, £8million or £9million, so when you are building a squad in the Premier League, how many of those can you bring in before a club is in real trouble? That's the balance!

"We all know that half the Championship have massive debts with owners who are very wealthy and willing to run with those debts.

"We haven't got that. The board are all Burnley people who care passionately about the club, but they haven't got huge bank accounts where they can write off tens of millions of pounds.

"So it's not about regret. It's about realities and that is the reality of this football club."