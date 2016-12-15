Dyche points finger at referee after Burnley loss

Sean Dyche was not happy with the officials on Wednesday, blaming the referee for Burnley's 1-0 loss at West Ham.

Mark Noble converted a first-half penalty to give West Ham victory in the Premier League clash, an incident in which angered Burnley manager Dyche.

Winston Reid was pulled to the ground by Ben Mee but Dyche felt Burnley goalkeeper Tom Heat was obstructed in the lead up to the penalty.

"A game has been decided by the referee," Dyche told Sky Sports.

"Tom Heaton is clearly fouled in the run up to their penalty.

"In recent times, I have never not seen those given, because goalkeepers are so well protected these days.

"Unfortunately we cannot get a big decision at the moment. The referee said he didn't see it as a foul, and I said 'it is not 1972'.

"Antonio ducks his head, smashes into the 'keeper, he cannot get a punch on it.

"Even the chance that Sam Vokes has in the second half, the West Ham defender's foot is so high, and if that is in the middle of the pitch the crowd are going mad."