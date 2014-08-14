Dyche: Top player does not guarantee top manager

The 43-year-old former Chesterfield and Watford defender defied the odds in 2013/14, leading the Clarets to automatic promotion to the Premier League having lost just twice on home turf all season.

Dyche is in only his fourth season as a manager having previously guided Watford to an 11th-place finish the Championship in 2011/12.

But his success has certainly not come from a lack of studying. Speaking exclusively to FourFourTwo, the Premier League’s newest manager reveals just how much expenditure goes into becoming a top-flight coach in 2014.

“My education as a young manager has probably cost more than a Masters course.

“If someone had a Masters degree you wouldn’t question them, would you? With my off-field improvements; the Pro Licence, the LMA licence, all the licences leading up to the Pro Licence, with many different courses, seminars, lectures – you’re talking circa £35,000 spent.”

And the former Nottingham Forest trainee, who started out while Brian Clough was still in charge at the City Ground, explains how managers have changed.

“We are educated. The days of crossing the white line and the chairman giving you the keys saying ‘off you go and manage the team’, are well and truly gone.

“[Arsene] Wenger had no big background in playing, [Jose] Mourinho had no big background in playing, [Brendan] Rodgers had no big background either. You look at those markers and say that’s no guarantee that if you played at the top level you’re going to be a top manager.”

