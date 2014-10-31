The Football Weekly, FREE from FourFourTwo

The app, which works on all Apple and Android devices, updates ahead of each weekend's fixtures to bring football fans content on their mobiles. With entirely separate content from the monthly magazine (also now available in a bespoke-for-iPad version), the Weekly brings interviews, analysis, reaction and previews.

The Weekly's 31st issue focuses on under-fire Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers, as Rory Smith explains why it's fair to question the Reds manager - but not to question his immediate future at Anfield.

With Ligue 1 leaders Marseille taking on pre-season favourites PSG this weekend, Paul Wilkes assesses the reign of Marcelo Bielsa at the Stade Velodrome so far.

And as the FA Cup First Round kicks off on Friday evening with Warrington hosting Exeter, Richard Edwards recalls the daftest moments from the famous old competition's grand opener, including a dodgy armband and Super Ted.

There's an exclusive interview with Tottenham striker Harry Kane, who talks about impressing Mauricio Pochettino, idolising Teddy Sheringham and getting one over the Gooners in his life...

Martin Harasimowicz provides the lowdown on Ajax hotshot Arkadiusz Milik, learning from Bergkamp and loving life with Lewandowski.

And Michael 'Zonal Marking' Cox uses Stats Zone to explain how Oscar has become a Jose Mourinho favourite at Chelsea.

Plus there's the best quotes this week, while Back of the Net report on panicking Burnley boss Sean Dyche.

And if that's not enough to make you part with your zero pence, there's the week's finest photos, a round-up of the 'other' football news you may have missed and full match previews for the weekend's 10 Premier League games.

The FourFourTwo Football Weekly is downloadable for free at Google Play and the App Store and updates every Thursday.