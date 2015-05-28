Dynamo disappointed with officials after City friendly abandoned

Houston Dynamo have expressed their disappointment after their friendly against Manchester City was called off on Thursday.

The MLS outfit were set to play the Premier League powerhouse at the BBVA Compass Stadium in Texas, but recent storms that have caused widespread floods in Houston had cast the fixture under a cloud.

The match was eventually called off - much to the displeasure of Dynamo president Chris Canetti.

"I'm so sorry to say tonight's match has been cancelled. This decision was not made by us. The officials deemed the pitch unsafe," Canetti tweeted.

"We don't agree with the decision. At the end of the day we could not overcome the impact the storm had on field. Staff worked tirelessly."

The club released a statement, claiming the Dynamo Charities Cup would be played later in 2015, potentially against a new opponent.