Dynamo Kiev matched Chelsea - Rebrov

Sergei Rebrov was impressed by Dynamo Kiev's performance as they held Chelsea to a 0-0 draw in the Champions League.

Jose Mourinho's side hit the frame of the goal on two occasions but Kiev enjoyed the majority of possession throughout Tuesday's goalless fixture in Ukraine, keeping them in Group G's top two.

Rebrov now believes they have proved they can be a match for the Premier League champions and will be looking for victory when they travel to Stamford Bridge in two weeks' time.

"We hope for good luck and we will fight. The first game showed that we can play on an equal footing and with dignity," Rebrov said after the game on Tuesday.

"Chelsea tired in the second half which gave us space. The guys tried hard and could have won.

"We will try to snatch victory in England. The guys deserve praise.

"We will prepare and go there to play."