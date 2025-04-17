Watch Chelsea vs Legia Warsaw: Live streams for UEFA Conference League quarter-final second leg

Watch Chelsea vs Legia Warsaw this evening, April 17, as the Blues look to seal their place in the semi-finals of the 2024/2025 UEFA Conference League.

Chelsea vs Legia Warsaw key information • Date: Thursday, April 17, 2025 • Kick-off time: 8pm BST / 3pm ET • Venue: Stamford Bridge, London • TV channels: TNT Sports, Discovery+ (UK) / Paramount+ (US) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

It's advantage Chelsea after the first leg, with the Blues claiming a dominant 3-0 victory in Poland last week. At home at Stamford Bridge, they're unlikely to let that sort of lead slip and so look poised to make it to the last four.

In the Premier League, Chelsea are scrapping for the right to play Champions League football next season, but right now they look like the favourites to win this third-tier competition of European football.

After topping the opening league phase with a 100% record of six victories, beating Copenhagen home and away in the last-16 round, and now taking a 3-0 lead in this quarter-final, Enzo Maresca's side have been the dominant force so far.

Read on for all the details on how to watch Chelsea against Legia Warsaw online, on TV, and from anywhere with a VPN.

Watch Chelsea vs Legia Warsaw in the UK

In the UK, TNT Sports has the TV rights to UEFA Conference League football, with a Chelsea vs Legia Warsaw live stream on Discovery+.

On TV, the channel you need is TNT Sports 4, with coverage starting at 7pm ahead of the 8pm kick-off. If you don't have it already, you'll need to add TNT Sports to your existing TV package - prices vary by provider.

If you want to stream the game online, Discovery+ is the online home of TNT Sports, and specifically the Discovery+ Premium plan, which comes at a cost of £30.99 a month.

That's a hefty investment, but you do get a lot of European football, including all the the Champions League live streams.

Watch Chelsea vs Legia Warsaw in the US

Paramount+ is the home of European soccer in the US, and that's where you can find a Chelsea vs Legia Warsaw live stream.

Paramount+ comes in at $7.99 a month for the Essential package - or an even-lower rate of $59.99 for a whole year. You could even remove adverts and add thousands of movies and TV episodes for $12.99 per month or $119.99 per year.

Away from the US right now? You can still access your Paramount+ subscription by using a VPN, such as NordVPN.

Where else can I watch Chelsea vs Legia Warsaw?

Canada: DAZN

Australia: Stan Sport

New Zealand: DAZN

How to watch Chelsea vs Legia Warsaw from anywhere

What if you're away from home for the game, and your usual streaming service is geo-restricted? Well, there is a neat solution. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - is a piece of software that sets your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you subscribe to, and it also comes with added internet security benefits.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal TechRadar love NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Back of the net!

Can I watch Legia Warsaw vs Chelsea for free?

Unlike the first leg, which was shown by multiple free-to-air broadcasters in different countries, there is no free coverage of Chelsea vs Legia Warsaw tonight.