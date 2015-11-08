Dzeko delighted by derby debut

Roma striker Edin Dzeko feels his first derby against Lazio could not have gone much better as he started and scored in a 2-0 victory on Sunday.

The Bosnia-Herzegovina international won and converted an early penalty after being fouled by Santiago Gentiletti, although contact looked like it had been made outside the area.

Felipe Anderson hit the crossbar for Lazio, but Gervinho's second-half strike sealed the win and kept Rudi Garcia's side within a point of the top of Serie A.

Dzeko said: "My performance? I am certainly very happy. I played my first derby, I won and I scored. As good as it gets!

"This is a special day. Not just for me, but for all of the players experiencing their first taste of the derby. It was vital to get the win.

"I think we played very well in the first half and we could have scored a few more goals, while Lazio's only chance that I can remember was the time they hit the bar.

"We certainly started out well and pressed hard because the derby is a special game and we were keen to win it.

"The win is going to be an injection of confidence. After this victory we can keep going, trying to win all the ones after it too. It will not be easy so we will go one game at a time."

On the controversial penalty award, the 29-year-old admits he is unsure exactly where the contact took place.

Dzeko said: "It was a clear foul but I really don't know if it was inside or just outside the box.

"The referee decided to give a penalty so let's respect his decision. As I say, it was definitely a foul."

Roma, who have won six of their last eight matches in all competitions, return to action with an away game against Bologna after the international break.