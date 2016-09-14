'Early goal gave us control' - Ranieri thrilled as Leicester start in style

Claudio Ranieri felt scoring early was crucial as Leicester City kicked off their debut season in the Champions League with a 3-0 win over Club Brugge.

The Premier League champions went into their first European game off the back of a 4-1 loss to Liverpool on Saturday, a result that dropped them to 16th place in the table.

However, Marc Albrighton calmed any nerves on opening night, capitalising on a defensive mix-up to break the deadlock after five minutes in Belgium.

The visitors doubled their lead thanks to a free-kick from Riyad Mahrez, with the same player rounding out the scoring with a second-half penalty following Ludovic Butelle's foul on Jamie Vardy.

"It was an important win for us after the Liverpool defeat. We scored very early and that gave us more confidence," Ranieri told UEFA.

"Club Brugge moved the ball very well, they had the control of the ball but we had control of the match and that was good for us.

"Maybe at the beginning we surprised them. I said to the players when you hear the Champions League music it charges the battery and makes you fight."

Leicester's next fixture in Group G sees them host Porto on September 27.