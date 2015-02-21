Early Man City goal a hammer blow for Carver

Newcastle were on the receiving end of a heavy beating at the Etihad Stadium as the reigning champions closed to within five points of Premier League leaders Chelsea with a hugely convincing 5-0 victory.

David Silva struck twice in the second half for Manuel Pellegrini's side, yet much of the damage was done early on as City moved three goals up inside 21 minutes.

The hosts' first goal - from Sergio Aguero - came courtesy of a spot-kick awarded as a result of Anita tripping Edin Dzeko in the area with less than 30 seconds on the clock.

"All the plans that you put in place through the week go straight out the window," Carver told BBC Sport when asked about Aguero's opener.

"We knew they were going to press us, straight from the kick-off. They put us under pressure. We didn't deal with it.

"We tried to play through our midfield, into Vurn Anita. He turned back on the ball and before you know it, it's a penalty, so you're in a difficult situation after one minute.

"You shoot yourself in the foot and it’s an uphill task straight away."

Carver expressed sympathy with Newcastle's travelling supporters.

"I don't think it was a lack of effort. I think we were just outplayed," he added.

"We knew it was going to be tough, but it's so disappointing. We've got a group of travelling fans who've come all the way down here and within a minute you're one-nil down and within 12 minutes you're two-nil down.

"Away from home against one of the top sides, the defending champions, that's not good enough.

"The players can go away and have a think about their own performance and I'll go away and have a think about my performance, because I'm taking some of the blame for this, without a shadow of a doubt.

"People can blame other people, but it's about sticking together and making sure that we put it right."