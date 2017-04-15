'Easy' Bundesliga has made Bayern soft in Europe, claims Matthaus

Bayern Munich icon Lothar Matthaus believes that the club's failure in Europe in recent years is partly down to the Bundesliga being "too easy".

The Bavarian giants head into the away leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie with Real Madrid aiming to overcome a 2-1 deficit.

Carlo Ancelotti's side are well on course for a fifth successive Bundesliga crown this season and Matthaus claims their domestic domination fails to prepare them to challenge Europe's elite.

"Bayern's daily business in the Bundesliga is too easy," Matthaus told TZ.

"They have no serious competitors. In Spain and other countries this looks quite different. Players will be under pressure all year round because every weak game is immediately punished.

"In the case of Bayern it is now the fifth year in a row they have claimed the title with lots of days to go.

"So it is more difficult to switch it on. This was also observed in the past years under Pep Guardiola.

"Even under him Bayern could not win [the Champions League]. The motivation was missing.

"On Saturday they can compete in Leverkusen with 70 or 80 percent effort and probably win anyway. And if they do not, they remain unchallenged at the top."