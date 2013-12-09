Ecuador Wrap: Champions Emelec finish with win

Champions of Ecuador after winning both phases of the season this year, Emelec celebrated their success in style - scoring late on to deny lowly Quevedo in Guayaquil.

Former Everton man Denis Stracqualursi struck first for the champions, giving them a lead on 29 minutes, but Quevedo surprised the hosts - earning a penalty early in the second half, which was duly dispatched by John Garcia.

However, Emelec ensured they finished their successful campaign on a high, as Marcos Caicedo broke Quevedo hearts on 85 minutes before a 90th-minute spot kick from Oscar Bagui sealed the three points.

Macara's luckless campaign was typified by a 2-2 draw at home to Barcelona, as they finished bottom of the league with just three wins from 22.

The hosts fought back from an early deficit, with an Angel Ledesma brace - the second goal coming in the 88th minute - seemingly giving Macara fans some much-needed joy.

However, Barcelona would not be denied, as Michael Arroyo finished off his brace in the 89th minute to earn the visitors a point.

Deportivo Quito earned a 2-0 win at home to LDU Loja, while Universidad Catolica finished the season with consecutive wins as they snuck by LDU Quito 1-0.

Deportivo Cuenca matched LDU Quito for the most draws in the second phase - 10 - as they held fourth-placed El Nacional to a 0-0 stalemate.

Independiente del Valle and Manta played out a 1-1 draw.