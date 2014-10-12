Ecuador Wrap: Emelec avoid Manta humiliation

With just two points in nine matches, Manta were in dire need of some uplifting football, and they got off to a flying start in front of their Estadio Jocay faithful.

Ricardo Lopez's long ball floated into the area and Miler Castillo buried a header in the eighth minute for the hosts.

However, Manta's fortunes quickly spiralled south - Emelec level after Miller Bolanos converted from the penalty spot just prior to the half-hour mark.

Fernando Gimenez was on the end of some fine Emelec passing in the 56th minute, to fire them ahead with his left foot, before Fernando Gaibor sealed it with the visitors' third 11 minutes from time.

The win - Emelec's fourth in eight league outings - moved them eighth in the table, while Manta remain rooted to the foot of the standings.

Universidad Catolica was level with Manta on two points at the start of the weekend but moved away with a 1-0 home win over Olmedo.

Catolica took all three points courtesy of Armando Wila's first-half goal, which took them above Olmedo and into 10th.