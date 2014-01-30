Ecuador Wrap: Olmedo thrash El Nacional

Luis Alfredo Vila struck a brace for Olmedo as they maintained their 100 per cent start to the Ecuadorian top tier, taking the second division champions above Independiente del Valle, LDU Loja and Universidad Catolica to the top of the table.

Vila opened the scoring in the sixth minute on Wednesday, leaping high to volley the ball acrobatically into the net at El Nacional's Estadio General Ruminahui del Valle de Los Chillos.

The Argentine striker made it 2-0 with 15 minutes left with a simple tap in on a fast break, while Romario Caicedo wrapped up Olmedo's big win with a long-range strike in the 86th minute.

After their 2-1 win over Barcelona in the opening round, Olmedo have six points from two matches, two ahead of Independiente, who drew 1-1 away to Deportivo Cuenca.

Loja and Catolica are also on four points, behind Independiente on goal difference, after a 2-2 draw at LDU Quito and a 2-1 win over Mushuc Runa respectively.

In the other game on Wednesday, Barcelona defeated Manta 1-0.