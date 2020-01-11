Eddie Howe believes a little bit of luck can boost Bournemouth’s survival bid

Eddie Howe feels Bournemouth will have to make their own luck to get themselves out of the Premier League relegation zone.

The Cherries were dealt another setback on Friday following the news Wales defender Chris Mepham faces an extended spell out with a knee injury suffered during the FA Cup win over Luton.

Howe’s depleted squad have struggled for consistent results – with just four points from the last 10 Premier League games dropping them into the bottom three.

On Sunday, fellow relegation-battlers Watford head to the Vitality Stadium for the first of a run of fixtures against teams around Bournemouth in the table.

Howe believes if his side can find a winning formula over the next couple of weeks, the outlook for 2020 could be much more positive.

“We are due a little bit of fortune, a little bit of luck, which we have not had,” the Bournemouth manager said.

“We probably had that for the first time against Luton in the FA Cup – they missed a penalty at a key time in the game, it could have swung the game, but it didn’t.

“Every team needs a little fortune in a game, so many things can happen.

“There are so many variables which have gone against us in the run we have had.

“But we need to look to create that fortune for ourselves, and I back the players to do that.”

Bournemouth have managed only two home Premier League wins this season.

Howe is hoping a joint effort on and off the pitch can make all the difference against Watford.

“Crowds have to respond to the players. Sometimes, in times of need, you need the crowd to try to lift the players during the game,” he said.

“In some ways it a two-way thing, but I think the responsibility is on us and that is what I am asking the players to deliver this weekend.”

Watford manager Nigel Pearson has given fresh hope of beating the drop with three wins and a draw from the past four Premier League games.

“They have gone for a change in direction,” Howe said at a press conference broadcast on the Bournemouth website.

“They change managers a lot historically, but this is a clear shift from them and Nigel’s done really well to get the best out of the players he has.

“They have got really good players, Watford, I’ve always believed that, even during the difficult start they had.”

Howe added: “We respect them and have had some really tight games against them in the Premier League.

“I imagine it will be the same again – small margins will define it and we have to make sure we are the right side of it.”