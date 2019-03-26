Why Eden Hazard could be staying at Chelsea this summer

Andreas Christensen has cast doubt on Eden Hazard’s future after revealing that Chelsea’s players have been told they will be unable to leave the club this summer if their transfer ban is upheld.

Hazard has been strongly linked with Real Madrid throughout this season, with Zinedine Zidane’s recent reappointment at the Santiago Bernabeu making the move appear more likely.

However, Christensen’s revelation, which came after Chelsea confirmed they have launched an appeal against the two-window transfer ban which was handed to them following a FIFA investigation into the club’s signing of foreign players under the age of 18, represents another twist in the saga.

“The messages we’ve got are that Chelsea want to keep all the players due to this case,” the Danish defender told Ekstra Bladet. “The situation I have ended up in has been very difficult to accept.”

Having made only three Premier League starts under Maurizio Sarri this term, Christensen had been hoping to depart for pastures new this summer.

But while many Blues fans will want to keep hold of the centre-back, his admission is most significant in regards to Hazard’s future.

Chelsea take on Cardiff this weekend as they look to close the three-point gap separating them from Arsenal in fourth.

