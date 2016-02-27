Eder won't panic over goal drought ahead of Juventus battle

Inter forward Eder insists he is not worried about his goal drought since joining the club and vowed his team would "look Juventus in the eyes" when they do battle in Serie A on Sunday.

The Italy international, 29, signed for Roberto Mancini's men from Sampdoria in January but has not yet found the net in five Serie A starts.

Inter go into the crunch clash in Turin down in fifth position, 10 points adrift of leaders Juve, who have not lost in the league since October.

But Eder thinks his team can match Massimiliano Allgeri's hosts and vowed not to panic over his own struggles in front of goal.

"Am I worried? Absolutely not," he said to Corriere dello Sport. "I expected some difficulties, so it is all within normal parameters.

"My approach is to always keep working and not to change that even during the positive spells.

"I was already aware of the difficulties I would incur by changing club in January. It is never easy because you change environment, working methods and team-mates.

"I have scored 12 goals in 24 games, so can only consider my campaign a positive one. At Samp I had a run of 11 games without scoring, but the team was doing well and my drought was masked by results.

"So far that hasn't happened at Inter because the result really affects the way people judge your overall performance. It is a bad spell, it can happen.

"We will look Juve right in the eyes. No fear, we must play our game, otherwise we are beaten before we begin.

"We have quality and therefore need to add sacrifice and courage. We are facing a side that is top of the table because it made the fewest mistakes."

Eder is now prioritising Champions League qualification after Inter's recent inconsistent form, which has seen them win just twice in eight league matches.

He added: "The Scudetto is a difficult target for us now, so we remain concentrated on what the club planned for, which is third place."