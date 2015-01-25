Edimar wants 'normal' ban for Real's Ronaldo

FIFA Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo kicked out at Edimar in the closing stages after seemingly becoming frustrated by the close attention of the Brazilian.

The Portugal international was immediately sent off, leaving leaders Real to play out the remainder of the game with 10 men, although a late Gareth Bale penalty did rescue a 2-1 victory for Carlo Ancelotti's men.

Ronaldo subsequently took to Twitter to apologise for his indiscretion, but it remains to be seen if the forward will receive any additional punishment.

However, Edimar insists that he has forgiven Ronaldo and knows that acts of frustration can happen on the pitch.

"Cristiano should receive a normal suspension, nothing more. I don't want to hurt him and I hope that he remains the best player in the world," he told AS.

"It was not an attempt at aggression. He hit my legs and my mouth, nothing more. What I mean is that those responsible understand that things happen on a football pitch.

"It was a play in which Cristiano was a little hot-headed and a little frustrated because things were not going well. But it is something that can happen to any of us. I think it happened, and that's it. I forgive Cristiano Ronaldo. I hold no grudge.

"It was at a time when his head was a little hot. Things were not going very well for Real Madrid and they were a bit nervous because things were not going the way they usually do for them."