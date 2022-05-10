Edinburgh have the edge over Annan in quest for promotion
By PA Staff published
Edinburgh took a huge step towards promotion to cinch League 1 after winning the first-leg of their play-off final against Annan.
With both sides looking to move up a division, Edinburgh won 2-0 at Ainslie Park to take control of the tie.
Innes Murray opened the scoring with a well-taken dinked finish early in the second half.
The lead was doubled just 12 minutes later as Ryan Shanley bent home a free-kick.
The Citizens saw out the rest of the game and head into Friday’s second leg in Annan closing in on the third tier of Scottish football for the first time.
