Edinson Cavani extends his stay at Manchester United until 2022

Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani has agreed a one-year contract extension.

The 34-year-old Uruguayan has scored 15 goals so far this season, helping United to second in the Premier League and to the final of the Europa League.

Cavani told the club’s official website: “Over the season I have developed a great affection for the club and everything that it represents.

“I feel a deep bond with my team-mates and the staff who work behind the scenes here. They give me extra motivation every day and I know that, together, we can achieve special things.

“From the very first moment that I arrived, I felt the confidence of the manager. As a player, this belief gives you the perfect opportunity to play your best football and I want to thank him for that.

“I have been touched with how much the supporters have wanted me to stay, and I will give everything to bring them happiness and joy with my performances on the field.

“I’ve not yet been able to play in front of the Old Trafford crowd and that is something that I cannot wait to do.”

Cavani has scored 15 goals for United (Shaun Botterill/PA)

Cavani has been a huge hit at Old Trafford since arriving as a free agent in October, both with his goals and assists but also with his attitude and application which rubs off on younger players like Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer added: “I said when Edinson signed, that he would bring energy, power and leadership to this group and I haven’t been proved wrong, he has been everything I thought he would be and more.

“As coaches, we knew about his goalscoring record. However, it is his personality that has brought so much to this squad, he has a winning mentality and has an unequivocal attitude to everything he does.

“Edinson is one of the last to leave the training ground and sets the tone for the upcoming youngsters with his approach to his profession every single day.

“I have always wanted him to stay and experience the way our fans will respond to him as a player, and this means he will hopefully get that opportunity.”