Effenberg sacked by Paderborn after 15 games
Bundesliga 2 strugglers Paderborn have sacked Stefan Effenberg after two wins from 15 games in charge in all competitions.
Steffan Effenberg's time in charge of Paderborn has come to an abrupt end after the club confirmed they had dismissed the former Bayern Munich midfielder.
The Bundesliga 2 side have struggled this season following their relegation from the top flight and face a battle in the final months of the campaign to remain in the second tier.
Effenberg was handed his first coaching role at the club in October – signing a two-year deal – but his tenure is over after just five months
He started promisingly with successive wins over Eintracht Braunschweig and Union Berlin, but Effenberg has not tasted victory since – a run of 13 games in all competitions.
Two points from five games since the mid-season break has left them in the bottom two with 10 games to play, forcing the club to take a new direction.
"The SCP [Paderborn] has finished working with head coach Stefan Effenberg," read a short statement on the club's official website.
"In a meeting with the coach, president Wilfried Zinke communicated the decision."
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.