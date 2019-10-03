EFL football club advertising for Premier League-standard midfielder

An advert for a footballer has been spotted on jobs website Indeed, apparently from a “recent former Championship club now in the EFL League”.

The advert, placed by DB Sports Agency – a recruitment company for football professionals – asks for a midfielder and appears to offer a salary of £50,000 to £75,000 a year.

“Recent former Championship club now in the EFL League are looking for the following player to help steady the ship for this season and push on for promotion next season,” the advert states.

The position requires Championship (or equivalent) experience, as well as “a decent goal record at this or a more senior level” while the player must be available immediately.

“Desirable” traits include having played in the Premier League (or equivalent standard) as well as international experience.

“We have noticed a shift by football clubs from the traditional way of recruiting staff members via referrals to a more cost-effective digital solution, that opens the doors to a greater pool of talent than was previously available,” DB Sports Agency told the PA Media news agency.

“Players are being approached on the strength of their playing footage being seen by the right scouts, agents and coaches, at the right time.

“We hope to continue scaling this alternative digital solution and in doing so reduce the once-great barrier to entry into the beautiful game.”

DB Sports did not confirm the identity of the football club behind the advert.