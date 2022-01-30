Egypt earn semi-final spot with extra-time win over Morocco

Trezeguet’s extra-time goal earned Egypt a semi-final spot at the Africa Cup of Nations as they came from a goal down to beat Morocco 2-1.

Mohamed Salah’s first goal of the tournament cancelled out Sofiane Boufal’s early penalty opener for Morocco, with the Liverpool forward setting up Trezeguet for the goal which saw The Pharaoahs advance to the last four.

Morocco went in front when Boufal coolly converted from the spot after a VAR check confirmed that Ayman Ashraf had fouled Achraf Hakimi in the area.

After a quiet opening spell for Egypt, their first shot on goal came when Ashraf’s 20-yard strike forced Yassine Bounou into a save.

Hakimi threatened to double Morocco’s advantage when he put a 25-yard free-kick wide of the target.

But Egypt hauled themselves level early in the second half through Salah, who tapped in the loose ball after Bounou had produced a superb save to deny Mohamed Abdelmonem.

Morocco almost regained the lead with 15 minutes to go when Munir El Haddadi’s free-kick was well saved by Mohamed Abou Gabal at the front post.

Abou Gabal was called into action again when his flying save tipped Roman Saiss’ header onto the crossbar from point-blank range.

In extra time, scorer Salah turned creator as Egypt hit the front in the 100th minute. Aston Villa midfielder Trezeguet was on hand to tap home after a superb run from Salah down the right.

The Pharaohs clung on for victory and will face hosts Cameroon for a place in the final.