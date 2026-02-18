Quiz! Can you name every country to have had a club in the Champions League?

European football is a sprawling beast. Can you name every country to have provided at least one team to the Champions League?

Barcelona&amp;apos;s Thierry Henry (R) and Pedro Rodriguez celebrate with the cup after winning the UEFA football Champions League final against Manchester United on May 27, 2009 at the Olympic Stadium in Rome. AFP PHOTO / FILIPPO MONTEFORTE (Photo credit should read FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/AFP via Getty Images)
The Champions League trophy (Image credit: Getty Images)

The latest FourFourTwo quiz is one for geography aficionados as well as fans of the European club game. We want you to name every country to have had a club in the Champions League.

But we're not monsters. We just want you to name the countries that sent them into European club football's premier competition. There are 34 countries to name and you have five minutes to catch 'em all in our new quiz.

