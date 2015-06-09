Eibar looking to move on from Garitano era

Eibar have confirmed coach Gaizka Garitano will not return despite the club being reinstated to La Liga following Elche's demotion.

A failure to pay tax debts saw Elche booted out of the top flight, earning a reprieve for Eibar, who finished 18th.

Garitano announced his departure having failed to keep Eibar up on the final day and president Alex Aranzabal confirmed the 39-year-old would not go back on his decision.

"I refer you to Garitano's words. He spoke of the end of a cycle and we understand we have completed that cycle," Aranzabal said. "The position of the club is that a cycle has finished and the best thing to do is to begin a new project and start from scratch.

"The contribution of Garitano in the last three seasons has been extraordinary.

"We've had the best cycle in the club's history. But in football, the past doesn't necessarily affect your future.

"The decision taken is what’s best for Eibar. What we want is a hungry coach, who knows this place or can rapidly be integrated into our values.

"We want a competitive team that learns from its mistakes."

Eibar were in the third tier when Garitano - a former midfielder for the club - took the helm.