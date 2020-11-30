Eighth-tier Marine to host Premier League leaders Spurs in FA Cup third round

Eighth-tier Marine have been drawn at home to Premier League leaders Tottenham in the third round of the FA Cup.

Northern Premier League Division One side Marine became only the second side from the eighth tier to reach the third round after beating Havant & Waterlooville after extra time on Sunday.

Marine boss Neil Young told on BBC One: “It’s an unbelievable draw. We will plan as best we can. Usually with Jose’s teams, he puts pretty strong sides out. We have won seven games to get here and this is a great reward.”

Club captain Niall Cummins – an Arsenal fan – was present alongside Young at the draw and told BBC Radio Merseyside afterwards: “I don’t know where to begin. I think we’re officially the lowest-ranked team left in it and, judging by the Premier League table at the moment, they’re the hardest team we could have possibly got.

#EmiratesFACup history made ✨@MarineAFC of the eighth tier will take on @premierleague leaders @SpursOfficial, in the competition's biggest-ever gap between two clubs in the third round 🙌 pic.twitter.com/eBYbEGcdO8— Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) November 30, 2020

“It’s absolutely unbelievable. I checked my phone a second after the draw and it’s gone off like mad.

“I don’t know where to start. I’m so, so glad it’s at home for our fans as well.

“I’m glad the game’s over a month away so it can act sink in.

“It feels like you’re dreaming. I don’t know where to start. It doesn’t feel real, this whole thing. When the ball came out and it was Tottenham, I punched the air. I’m a big Arsenal fan and I was thinking, ‘Yes, I get the chance to play against Tottenham.

“I just hope we can slip into tier one before the game and can get more fans because everyone deserves to be there and witness that occasion – it’ll be fantastic for everyone involved.”

The magic of the cup! ✨ https://t.co/WUtYqU17Xn— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) November 30, 2020

National League North side Chorley will play Derby at home and Stockport, of the National League, have also been handed home advantage in their tie against West Ham.

Holders Arsenal face Newcastle at the Emirates Stadium and another all-Premier League tie sees Aston Villa against Liverpool at Villa Park.

Another side from the eighth tier, Isthmian League North Division Canvey Island, will play Millwall at home if they beat National League outfit Boreham Wood in Monday night’s second-round tie.

Sky Bet League Two side Crawley have been drawn to play Leeds at home and Bristol Rovers have been rewarded for thrashing Darlington 6-0 in the second round with a home tie against Sheffield United.

Last season’s beaten finalists Chelsea will play League Two side Morecambe at Stamford Bridge and 2019 winners Manchester City will host Birmingham.

QPR face Fulham in a west London derby at Loftus Road, while Manchester United have been drawn against Watford at Old Trafford.