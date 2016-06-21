El Shaarawy completes permanent Roma switch

Stephan El Shaarawy has joined Roma on a full-time basis for a fee of €13million, AC Milan have announced.

The Italy international - part of Antonio Conte's Euro 2016 squad - spent the second half of last season on loan at Roma, scoring eight times in 16 Serie A appearances - including in a 3-1 win against Milan in May.

Roma exercised their option to make the move permanent on Tuesday, with El Shaarawy signing a four-year deal.

"Today is a very important day for me because I have become in effect a Roma player," he told the club's official website.

"I would like to thank the president [James] Pallotta, the sporting director [Walter] Sabatini, the coach [Luciano] Spalletti, my team-mates and the entire AS Roma for the trust they have shown me since day one, and especially the Giallorossi fans who welcomed me with warmth and affection."

El Shaarawy joined Milan from Genoa five years ago, his best season coming in 2012-13 when he netted 16 goals in 37 league games.

"We, you and Milan, we cared for one another so much, which is why we want to thank you, not only for the dedication and commitment you have always demonstrated in this shirt, but also for how you've lived your relationship away from us, with absolute honesty and affection, even in this year on loan," Milan CEO Adriano Galliani said of El Shaarawy on the club's official site.

"And in return in May during Milan-Roma at San Siro, you experienced proof of the place you occupy in the hearts of our fans. And so for all of us at the club, We wish you every success for the rest of your career, both at club and international level with Italy."

Roma have also completed the permanent signing of Slovakia defender Norbert Gymober, who initially joined on a one-year loan from Catania last August, on a deal until the end of the 2018-19 season.