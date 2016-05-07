El Shaarawy: I'm not officially a Roma player yet

Stephan El Shaarawy said he is not a Roma player just yet despite club director Walter Sabatini claiming a deal was imminent.

El Shaarawy is on loan at Roma from fellow Serie A outfit AC Milan until the end of the season.

The Italy international has scored seven goals in the league since arriving in January, with Roma reportedly interested in buying him outright.

However, despite Sabitini's comments, El Shaarawy insisted no deal is in place.

"Sabatini's words? It's really nice to hear him say that, and I thank him for it," the 23-year-old told Sky Sport Italia.

"At the moment, however, there is nothing official.



"I am completely focussed on ending the season well. We'll see what Roma decide once it's over."

Roma are third in the league table, two points behind second-place Napoli with two games left in the season.