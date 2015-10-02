El Shaarawy needs to perform for 90 minutes - Jardim

Monaco coach Leonardo Jardim has challenged Stephan El Shaarawy to perform consistently for 90 minutes after the Italian came off the bench and earned a share of the spoils against Tottenham.

Second-half substitute El Shaarawy headed home the equaliser with nine minutes remaining as Monaco snatched a 1-1 draw at home to Tottenham in Europa League Group J on Thursday.

The on-loan Milan forward has been a regular off the bench for Monaco this season, a substitute in seven matches in all competitions, having only started four matches in all competitions.

In the matches the Italy international has started - against Toulouse, Paris Saint-Germain, Lorient and Guingamp - he has failed to see out the game, with 78 minutes at Guingamp last week the most he has spent on the pitch so far.

Speaking to reporters post-match, Jardim said: "Stephan [El Shaarawy] has had good performances, and has been more decisive when he enters in the middle of the game.

"Because he has great technical ability and can create imbalances, now our goal is that he maintains the same consistency when he plays a whole game."

El Shaarawy earned the draw at Stade Louis II as he headed home a pin-point cross from fellow substitute Nabil Dirar.

The 22-year-old's goal cancelled out Erik Lamela's 35th-minute opener.

"What we can take from the game is that we did a good job despite the result," Jardim added.

"The opponent only bothered us with offensive transitions two or three times, and we ended up not being effective, we did not score a second goal after we had several chances."