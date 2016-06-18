Elimination by penalties hurts even more - Gareca

Peru coach Ricardo Gareca lamented his side's elimination from the Copa America Centenario after they went down in a penalty shoot-out against Colombia on Friday.

After neither side found the net within 90 minutes, penalties would decide who made it into the semi-finals of the centenary tournament.

Colombia scored all four of their spot-kicks, while Miguel Trauco and Christian Cueva missed for Peru as they bowed out at the quarter-final stage.

Gareca said his side lacked definition in the final third, and conceded a shoot-out loss hurts more than any other.

"We lacked a bit more elaboration in our game, and it hurts to go out when it's by penalties," the Argentine said.

"To attack a bit more, it was complicated to get the ball off a Colombia side that is very dynamic.

"But we are also looking at this in a positive way because we have not lost a single game."

He added: "The atmosphere in the locker room is one of sadness because of the elimination.

"We had high expectations, and it hurts so much more to be eliminated in this way."