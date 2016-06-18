Elimination by penalties hurts even more - Gareca
A penalty shoot-out loss to Colombia saw Peru bow out of the Copa America Centenario.
Peru coach Ricardo Gareca lamented his side's elimination from the Copa America Centenario after they went down in a penalty shoot-out against Colombia on Friday.
After neither side found the net within 90 minutes, penalties would decide who made it into the semi-finals of the centenary tournament.
Colombia scored all four of their spot-kicks, while Miguel Trauco and Christian Cueva missed for Peru as they bowed out at the quarter-final stage.
Gareca said his side lacked definition in the final third, and conceded a shoot-out loss hurts more than any other.
"We lacked a bit more elaboration in our game, and it hurts to go out when it's by penalties," the Argentine said.
"To attack a bit more, it was complicated to get the ball off a Colombia side that is very dynamic.
"But we are also looking at this in a positive way because we have not lost a single game."
He added: "The atmosphere in the locker room is one of sadness because of the elimination.
"We had high expectations, and it hurts so much more to be eliminated in this way."
