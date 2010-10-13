Elmander: Megson at fault for my slow start

Elmander, 28, has been like a new signing at the Reebok Stadium this term, scoring four goals in the Trotters' first seven league games.

Bought from Toulouse in July 2008 in a deal totaling over £10 million, the Swede did little to justify the price tag, scoring just six league goals in two years.

Speaking to Sky Sports before Sweden’s Euro 2012 qualifier against the Netherlands on Tuesday night, Elmander explained that it was Megson’s managerial approach that was holding him back.

“It doesn’t help to stare and scream at me. I got tired the more of it I heard,” he said.

In contrast, Elmander appears to be thriving under the reign of new Bolton boss, Owen Coyle.

“Coyle is a great coach, who I really enjoy working with.

“It’s fantastic and great that I can play my game. As soon as he came to the club I started to play well, even though the goals didn’t come right away.”

The forward’s first Premier League goal came against Stoke, a feat he will be aiming to repeat on Saturday when the two teams meet at the Reebok.

Despite his newfound form, Elmander gave nothing away when asked whether his positive relationship with Coyle would encourage him to sign a new contract.

“I have a year left on my contract and then we’ll see what happens then,” he said.

By Robin Edds