Emery delighted to move top with Arsenal draw

Unai Emery says it was of great importance that Paris Saint-Germain moved top of their Champions League group following their 2-2 draw with Arsenal on Wednesday.

The top two are tied on 11 points in Group A, but PSG's two away goals at the Emirates Stadium were enough to tip the head-to-head record between the sides in favour of the French champions.

PSG can guarantee top spot with a victory at home to Ludogorets on matchday six, thereby securing favourable seeding in the knock-out stages, and Emery feels they would fully deserve it.

"Getting out of here in first place is important," he said. "The team deserved a draw and deserved to be first.

"Today was a good test to see how we are as a team on the field. I'm happy about it.

"We did a good job putting pressure on a team that likes to have the ball. We must appreciate the work of [Edinson] Cavani, [Blaise] Matuidi and Lucas [Moura].

"The result is just. It would have been nice to score one of our clear chances just after we made it 2-2, but the 2-2 is right result."

PSG can now turn their attentions back to Ligue 1, as they look to close the three-point gap to surprise leaders Nice when they face Lyon on Sunday.