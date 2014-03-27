Emery euphoric after Sevilla win over Real

Emery's men beat Real in the league in September 2012, and felt the full force of the Spanish powerhouse's wrath in their next two meetings, copping 4-1 and 7-3 drubbings.



But Sevilla might have won their most important clash in recent times on Wednesday, as their 2-1 win dealt Carlo Ancelotti's men a big blow in the title race, while also improving their own chances of catching Athletic Bilbao and taking the last UEFA Champions League spot.



Emery said the win over Real, and the continuation of their league winning streak, was a major fillip for Sevilla.



"It's not every day you beat Real Madrid," Emery said.



"In addition to making history with these six consecutive wins, whilst we may be euphoric, we can't let that euphoria confuse us.



"We're fifth now, we have to strengthen ourselves in that position and we've done something important but the most important is still to come.



"We're happy with the work we've done but knowing that as one game ends, another one begins. This win against Real Madrid will be worthless if we don't win in Vigo."



Sevilla next face Celta de Vigo on Saturday.



And Emery said that was the side's only focus after slaying Real.



"Our only objective is our next game," he said.



"We're fifth and we have to remember that we've got there from being last at the start of the season. It's important for us to be there.



"If we can keep this position, that's how we'll push ourselves closer to fourth."