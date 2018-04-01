Emery has complete backing from PSG, insists Al-Khelaifi

Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi insisted the club are fully behind head coach Unai Emery following their Coupe de la Ligue triumph.

The French capital side claimed the trophy for the fifth season in a row on Saturday thanks to a 3-0 victory in Bordeaux, with Edinson Cavani and Angel Di Maria the goalscorers.

The victory secured a fifth trophy for Emery at PSG since he took charge in June 2016, but their defeat to Real Madrid in the Champions League last 16 has led to heavy speculation he will leave at the end of the season.

Thomas Tuchel is one of the favourites for the position and Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge claimed on Saturday that the former Borussia Dortmund boss has already agreed to join an unnamed club.

Al-Khelaifi, though, is adamant Emery has PSG's backing, telling Canal +: "Our coach is Unai, and we support Unai. Every day, I read [in the media] the names written behind Unai. He's our coach and the whole club is behind him.

"We're very happy with this match, which wasn't easy. We played well, we could even have scored four, five, six goals."

Goalkeeper Kevin Trapp insisted PSG deserved to lift the trophy and denied the victory was a routine one for his side.

"We sometimes hear it's always easy for PSG, but it's never easy, especially against a very good team like Monaco," said the Germany international.

"We're always happy to win trophies. It's our goal. We're very happy and we deserve it.

"We worked very well and, in the end, work always pays off."