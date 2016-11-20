Emery hoping for 'small' Pastore injury

Paris Saint-Germain coach Unai Emery is waiting for positive news on Javier Pastore's fitness after the attacking midfielder suffered another injury in the 2-0 win over Nantes.

Angel Di Maria opened the scoring in the Ligue 1 match at Parc de Princes and was withdrawn before half-time as a precaution, with Emery hoping to call upon the former Real Madrid and Manchester United star when PSG visit Arsenal in a crunch Champions League clash on Wednesday.

However, it is the fitness of Di Maria's fellow Argentine that may cause more concern.

Pastore, having recovered from nagging calf trouble, came off the bench in the 82nd minute to make his first appearance since September, but promptly suffered what was later revealed to be a minor knee ligament tear.

"I believe, I hope, it is a small injury for Pastore, but we will see after the analysis of the doctor," Emery said.

Former Palermo player Pastore, who will undergo further examination of Sunday, is believed to be unlikely to feature at Emirates Stadium, in a fixture Emery believes may have affected his players' focus.

"After the previous game at home, against Rennes, we said that we had made a great match by scoring four goals, without conceding [many] opportunities," he added.

"We wanted to continue like that but concentration, after going to the national team and before the Champions League, was difficult."