Emery insists Sevilla not there yet

Unai Emery feels Sevilla still have work to do after seizing the advantage with two away goals in the first leg of their Europa League semi-final tie with Shakhtar Donetsk.

Vitolo handed the reigning champions an early lead, but goals from Marlos and Taras Stepanenko saw Shakhtar go 2-1 up in the first half in Lviv.

Kevin Gameiro onverted a penalty late on to salvage an important away draw, though, and Emery expects another difficult game at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan next week.

"Both teams showed that they deserve to be in the semi-finals," the Sevilla coach said.

"The tie is still very open, it's 50-50. We will have to be at our very best in the return if we are to progress.

"I was not surprised by the first half, nor by the second half. I expect a similar game in the return."

Sevilla lost Michael Krohn-Dehli to injury after the break and Emery fears the Danish midfielder could face a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

"Krohn-Dehli's injury looked very serious," he added.

"We have to be there for him now and we want to progress for him. It will serve as a motivation to us."

Vitolo was one of Sevilla's key men, scoring once and winning the penalty, and the winger was pleased with the final result.

"Shakhtar have some great players and we suffered," he told AS.

"We never gave up, though, and the late goal was a great reward that puts in a good position.

"The coach always tells us to stay calm and wait for our moment and he got it right."