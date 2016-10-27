Emery: PSG cannot rely solely on Cavani goals

Unai Emery admitted Paris Saint-Germain must improve in front of goal and not rely solely on Edinson Cavani in their quest to win a fifth consecutive Ligue 1 title.

PSG have dominated French football in recent years, but they have been less impressive so far this term and sit six points behind unbeaten leaders Nice in third.

The defending champions have scored 10 goals fewer than second-placed Monaco, with Cavani accounting for just under half of their strikes.

Emery has conceded PSG must do better in the final third, with only four other players having found the net in the top flight.

"We need players who can score - Edinson, but also others," he told a news conference ahead of Friday's trip to Lille.

"I said to my players that, for me, when we have opportunities, I'm calm. Whether we score or we don't score, this is the next step of work.

"Against Marseille [a 0-0 draw], we had enough chances to score six. For me, this is a good thing. We must work on our efficiency.

"We need players other than Cavani to score. The players are aware that this needs to be improved."

Despite their slow start to the campaign, PSG are now unbeaten in five in all competitions, but Emery is still unimpressed by his team's form.

"Our latest results are not the best," he said. "We analyse the games in depth. We need to improve, that's clear.

"But, for me, trusting the players is paramount. We must remain calm, and have confidence in my team in the game."