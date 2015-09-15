Emery revels in Sevilla victory

Unai Emery applauded his team's consistency and maturity as Sevilla made light work of Borussia Monchengladbach in a one-sided Champions League affair.

Back among Europe's elite after successfully defending their Europa League crown last season, Sevilla eased past the German visitors 3-0 in Tuesday's Group D opener.

Kevin Gameiro and Ever Banega converted second-half penalties, though the former missed another spot-kick shortly after his 47th-minute opener, while Yevhen Konoplyanka scored his first Sevilla goal with six minutes remaining at Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

Emery was full of praise for Sevilla afterwards, telling UEFA.com: "We are proud of the final result. We are becoming consistent and we are maturing. We got into dangerous positions, which is the reason we won three penalties.

"We will take it match by match and enjoy ourselves as well as trying to compete. This has been a big day for all Sevilla supporters.

"It is a great victory that gives us cause for optimism. It was very important to win at home in the first match, especially in a group where the favourites are Juventus and Manchester City."